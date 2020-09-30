STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New cybersecurity infra plan to help protect public data

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government is preparing an elaborate cybersecurity infrastructure plan to ensure safety of government and public data, a move that would provide more powers to the nodal department of information technology.   

The Cyber Security Architecture of Tamil Nadu (CSA-TN) is being executed by ELCOT in association with the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), Chennai. On June 1, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced a cybersecurity architecture for the State at a total cost of Rs 21.39 crore.

The launch of the policy, an official told Express, paved the way for the establishment of a cybersecurity architecture in Tamil Nadu. Now, if there are any vulnerabilities in the e-governance services offered by the State departments, they would be reported and addressed at the State-level CERT-TN.   

The CERT-TN, in compliance with National and State Laws, shall act as a statutory body issuing directives, guidelines and advisories to enforce cybersecurity practices across Departments. It is learnt that CERT -TN will regularly assess government’s Critical Information Infrastructure (CII) for Security and resilience maturity. 

The state is also coming up with Cyber Crisis Management Plan (CCMP) for countering Cyber Attacks. Meanwhile, the State government will come out with a social media policy which will highlight how the government departments and its employees should conduct themselves online. It helps to protect the virtual reputation of the Department. 

Also, a new password policy is on cards. It will determine how long the users must keep a password before they can change it. The minimum password age will prevent a user from dodging the Password System by using a new Password and then changing it back to the old one. To prevent this, a specific minimum age should be set.

