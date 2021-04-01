STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Chennai airport to make flying fun for passengers

Although the tentative date for inauguration of the MLCP is October 21, a Chennai airport official said that 90 per cent of the work has been completed.

Published: 01st April 2021 03:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2021 03:06 AM   |  A+A-

The multi-level car park at the airport is almost complete | Ashwin prasath

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai airport is gearing up to welcome passengers with more ‘cosmopolitan comforts’ from this year. Passengers may be able to shop at the airport, park cars at a multi-level car park and even watch their favourite movies. And this could be possible with the inauguration of the Multi-Level Car Parking (MLCP) and other commercial facilities this year.

Although the tentative date for inauguration of the MLCP is October 21, a Chennai airport official said that 90 per cent of the work has been completed. “Only 10% of the work is pending. Both east and west blocks of MLCP could be opened together,” he said.

Once inaugurated, the Chennai airport will be the first in the country to have multi-modal  connectivity. “You can take the road, suburban trains or the Metro. You have all modes of transport available,” said the  official. It is learnt that the airport planned the MLCP based on requirements for the next 15 years to ease traffic congestion. “MLCP can accommodate 2,160 cars. It has been planned for 15 years.

At present, the parking capacity is only 750 cars,” the official told Express.Earlier, the airport had planned a hotel transit facility for flyers. “But since the Metro is providing us some rooms, that requirement has been fulfilled,” said the  official.

The official said that the multiplex theatre will come up  in an area of 42,331 sq ft and retail shops and food courts will come up in an area of 1,97,807 sq ft. He said passengers who have to wait for a long time for their flights can access the commercial area or watch a film before boarding their next flight. Interestingly, even local residents will be allowed in the commercial area and the multiplex theatre,  said the official. This could be a boon to Metro rail commuters as well!

4.2 acres demarcated
Chennai airport had demarcated 4.25 acres of land in two parcels at the Chennai International Airport for constructing the MLCP and commercial facilities

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai airport
India Matters
A still from Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer 'Roohi'.
Deja-vu, alarm as entertainment industry takes stock of COVID-19 graph, charts roadmap
In normal circumstances, Kumbh is held for nearly four months. (File Photo| PTI)
Kumbh Mela begins formally in Haridwar despite rise in Covid-19 cases
Manavattira Yashmi Dechamma
Kodagu girl wins the UN H2021 Water Summit storytelling competition
Germany's Timo Werner reacts disappointed on the grass after he missed a big chance to score during the World Cup 2022 group J qualifying soccer match. (Photo | AP)
'How embarrassing': Germany suffer first World Cup qualifying loss in 20 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women walking with pitchers and containers to collect water in Asurla. (Photo | EPS)
WEF's gender gap index: India slips 28 places, ranks 140 among 156 countries
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | EV cost equal to normal car in 2 years, says Union Minister Gadkari
Gallery
The polling for the second phase of the three-phased assembly elections in Assam will take place on Thursday. 39 constituencies out of the remaining 79 are going to polls in the second phase. A total of 345 candidates are in the fray for 39 constituencies. Take a look at how elections take place in Assam. (Photo | Abhisek Saha)
Preparations in full swing as Assam gears up for second phase of Assembly elections
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp