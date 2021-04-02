Toll fee increased at 24 plazas on NHs across TN 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Vehicle user fee was increased by three to five per cent at 24 toll gates on National Highways in State from Thursday (April 1). Toll fee was hiked by Rs 5 to Rs 15 for all categories of vehicles.



“The fee hike comes into effect annually as per the concessionaire agreement. The routine process has nothing to do with the model code of conduct,” said Pawan Kumar, Regional officer (Chennai), NHAI.

However, at the Nemili (Sriperumbudur) and Chennasamudram (Walajah) toll gates on the Maduravoyal-Walajahpet stretch of National Highways, only 50 per cent of the user fee will be collected as per the order of Madras High Court, added Kumar.

The toll fee was hiked based on wholesale price index in accordance with the provisions of National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008. The State has 48 toll gates set up by NHAI, and among them, user fee is revised in 26 toll gates every April 1, while the rest of the plazas undergo fee revision on September 1.

Motorists said the move would increase the burden on vehicle users. “Since Fastag was made mandatory from February 16, we are forced to keep Rs 200 to Rs 250 as minimum balance, only then user fee gets deducted at toll gates without any glitches. The Centre should stop annual fee hike in toll gates,” said S Krishnan, a regular commuter.

Yet another hike

48 Total NHAI toll gates

24 User fee hiked from April 1

Fee hike not implemented in two toll gates at Nemili & Chennasamudram (50% fee being collected as per Madras High Court order)

User fee to be hiked on September 1: 22 toll gates

The 24 toll gates & stretches

Athur (Tambaram-Tindivanam)

Nallur (Chennai - Tada)

Paranur (Tambaram- Tindivanam)

Surapattu (Chennai Bypass)

Vanagaram (Chnenai Bypass)

Vaniyambadi (Krishnagiri-Walajahpet)

Krishnagiri (Hosur-Krishnagiri)

Lambalakudi (Trichy-Karaikudi)

Lechchumanapatti (Trichy-Karaikudi)

Bogalur (Madurai-Ramanathapuram)

Nanguneri (Moondradaippu-Anjugramam)

Boothakudi (Trichi Bypass-Tovarankurichi-Madurai)

Palaya (Gandharvakottai, Thanjavur-Pudukkottai)

Pallikonda (Krishnagiri-Walajahpet)

Chittampatti (Trichi Bypass, Tovarankurichi-Madurai)

Pattaraiperumbudur (Tirupati-Tiruthani-Chennai)

Pudukottai (Vagaikulam) (Tirunelveli-Tuticorin)

S V Puram (Tirupati-Tiruthani-Chennai)

Salaipudhur (Madurai-Tirunelveli-Panagudi-Kanyakumari)

Shenbagampettai (Thirumayam-Manamadurai)

Etturvattam (Madurai-Tirunelveli-Panagudi-Kanayakumari)

Thiruppachethi (Madurai-Ramanathapuram)

Kaniyur (Chengapalli-Coimbatore Bypass)

Kappalur (Madurai-Tirunelveli-Panagudi-Kanniyakkumari)