STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Toll fee increased at 24 plazas on NHs across TN 

Fares hiked by Rs 5 to Rs 15 for all categories of vehicles from Thursday

Published: 02nd April 2021 04:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2021 04:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Vehicle user fee was increased by three to five per cent at 24 toll gates on National Highways in State from Thursday (April 1). Toll fee was hiked by Rs 5 to Rs 15 for all categories of vehicles.

“The fee hike comes into effect annually as per the concessionaire agreement. The routine process has nothing to do with the model code of conduct,” said Pawan Kumar, Regional officer (Chennai), NHAI.

However, at the Nemili (Sriperumbudur) and Chennasamudram (Walajah) toll gates on the Maduravoyal-Walajahpet stretch of National Highways, only 50 per cent of the user fee will be collected as per the order of Madras High Court, added Kumar.

The toll fee was hiked based on wholesale price index in accordance with the provisions of National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008. The State has 48 toll gates set up by NHAI, and among them, user fee is revised in 26 toll gates every April 1, while the rest of the plazas undergo fee revision on September 1.

Motorists said the move would increase the burden on vehicle users. “Since Fastag was made mandatory from February 16, we are forced to keep Rs 200 to Rs 250 as minimum balance, only then user fee gets deducted at toll gates without any glitches. The Centre should stop annual fee hike in toll gates,” said S Krishnan, a regular commuter.

Yet another hike

48 Total NHAI toll gates
24 User fee hiked from April 1

Fee hike not implemented in two toll gates at Nemili & Chennasamudram (50% fee  being collected as per Madras High Court order)

User fee to be hiked on September 1:  22 toll gates

The 24 toll gates & stretches

Athur (Tambaram-Tindivanam)
Nallur (Chennai - Tada)
Paranur (Tambaram- Tindivanam)
Surapattu (Chennai Bypass)
Vanagaram (Chnenai Bypass)
Vaniyambadi (Krishnagiri-Walajahpet)
Krishnagiri (Hosur-Krishnagiri)
Lambalakudi (Trichy-Karaikudi)
Lechchumanapatti (Trichy-Karaikudi)
Bogalur (Madurai-Ramanathapuram)
Nanguneri (Moondradaippu-Anjugramam)
Boothakudi (Trichi Bypass-Tovarankurichi-Madurai)
Palaya (Gandharvakottai, Thanjavur-Pudukkottai)
Pallikonda (Krishnagiri-Walajahpet)
Chittampatti (Trichi Bypass, Tovarankurichi-Madurai)
Pattaraiperumbudur (Tirupati-Tiruthani-Chennai)
Pudukottai (Vagaikulam) (Tirunelveli-Tuticorin)
S V Puram (Tirupati-Tiruthani-Chennai)
Salaipudhur (Madurai-Tirunelveli-Panagudi-Kanyakumari)
Shenbagampettai (Thirumayam-Manamadurai)
Etturvattam (Madurai-Tirunelveli-Panagudi-Kanayakumari)
Thiruppachethi (Madurai-Ramanathapuram)
Kaniyur (Chengapalli-Coimbatore Bypass)
Kappalur (Madurai-Tirunelveli-Panagudi-Kanniyakkumari)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Toll plaza
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 outside a court in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, March. 31, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Will lockdown return in Maharashtra? Uddhav to hold meeting with officials
(Representational Image)
At 47%, Hinduism biggest gainer in religious conversion in Kerala
A medic prepares a dose of COVID vaccine in a syringe during a vaccination drive in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccine coverage
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru man tests positive after taking China-made Sinopharm Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shops are closed in the city during the complete lockdown on weekend, imposed by the administration, amid coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra COVID19: Pune slips into mini-lockdown with curfew from 6pm-6am
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Gallery
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
With Superstar Rajinikanth being conferred the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award, here is a look at his equation with India's household names. (File photo| ANI)
And the Phalke Award goes to Thalaivar: The Superstar and his chemistry with bigwigs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp