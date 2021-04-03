Battered roads worry Vadapalani residents

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The pothole-ridden roads of Vadapalani have gone from bad to worse. Residents complain of recurring accidents on the non-motorable stretches. “These roads have remained damaged for over a decade.

Even though a reputed medical college is located right behind our street, the approach roads is in a bad state,” said R Varalakshmi from Kumaran Colony. After heavy rains, it took more than 72 hours for water to recede, she added.

“The civic body must at least fill the potholes if not relay the roads,” said K Viswa, another resident. Also, people residing in the streets surrounding Vadapalani Metro station say they wake up to cars and two-wheelers parked on either sides of streets, even outside houses blocking the entrance.

“The metro station does not have four-wheeler parking. So, all cars are parked here. Since parking charges are high in the mall nearby, visitors park their vehicles here,” rued R Shyamala. This apart, miscreants are said to use these streets for anti-social activities at night. A corporation official said they began relaying the interior roads and that all roads would be laid within three months.