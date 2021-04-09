STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Chennai Bypass to take monetisation route under TOT?

Expressway may be the second stretch to be offered to a private concessionaire

Published: 09th April 2021 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2021 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

The bypass covers a distance of 32 km from Perungalathur on NH-45 to Puzhal on NH-5 via Maduravoyal | Express

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is mulling over the monetisation of the Chennai Bypass under the Toll-Operate-Transfer (TOT) programme, wherein already-operational national highways are assigned to private entities on long-term concession basis, according to a source.

Chennai Bypass is a full access-controlled expressway that interconnects four radial national highways around Chennai, covering a distance of 32 km from Perungalathur (near Tambaram) on NH-45 to Puzhal on NH-5 via Maduravoyal. This could be the second stretch to be offered to a private concessionaire after the 52-km stretch from Madurai to Kanniyakumari.

Under TOT, the operator has a right to collect user fee and has an obligation to operate and maintain – as per international standards – the respective stretches during the concession period. Further, the NHAI source said that bids have been invited for the four-lane Chennai-Bengaluru expressway being constructed at a cost of `6,400 crore. “Bids have been invited but due to the model code of conduct coming into force it was delayed. It is likely to be taken up after May 2 when the election results will be announced,” he said.

Work on the 262 km-long, four-lane, access-controlled Chennai-Bengaluru expressway project, which begins at Hoskote in Karnataka and ends at the Outer Ring Road, was to start in the financial year past after an announcement by the Union Finance Minister during the previous Budget session. It was, however, delayed due to the lockdown.

The official source also said that the Chennai Port-Maduravoyal expressway project is being redesigned following the directive from Union Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari. “The changes are being worked out and once they are reviewed by the Minister, the project will be finalised,” he said.  Gadkari rejected the initial design as he had suggested the project could be made a two-tier expressway. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai Bypass
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC refuses to entertain plea to curb forced religious conversions
People queue up for COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai, India, Thursday, April 8, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra records 56,286 new Covid cases amid severe vaccine shortage
An elderly man receives the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
Not the time for political face-off over vaccination
The mother and the child with Indigo flight crew. (Photo | EPS)
Parents of baby boy born mid-air run pillar to post for birth certificate

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Corporation health worker collects swab samples at a construction site at Chetpet in Chennai | Ashwin prasath
TN announces stricter COVID curbs from April 10: Here's what's allowed and what's not
(Representational Photo)
Fire breaks out in Delhi's Dilshad garden industrial area
Gallery
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp