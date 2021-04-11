STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

A massacre on repeat

Gopalakrishna Naidu directed hatred against Dalit landless agricultural labourers who were striking for an increase in wages by raising the bogey of communists liquidating landlords.

Published: 11th April 2021 10:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2021 02:30 AM   |  A+A-

A clipping of a newspaper report on Keezhvenmani massacre in December 1968

By Meena Kandasamy
Express News Service

CHENNAI: As I sit down to write this column, trying to address the question, “Has Tamil Nadu changed since the Keezhvenmani massacre?”, the bloodstained news of the double-murders of Dalit youth Arjunan and Surya in Arakkonam has just come in. Two young Dalit men were killed by caste fanatics on April 7 because they were canvassing in the recently concluded legislative assembly elections for the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), a party that stands for caste annihilation.

Surya was a new bridegroom, married only a fortnight before his gruesome murder; Arjunan leaves behind a four-month-old child. This double murder shows that the flames of caste supremacist hatred which charred to death 44 Dalit women, men and children in the village of Keezhvenmani on December 25, 1968, continue to burn bright within caste fanatics.

Gopalakrishna Naidu directed hatred against Dalit landless agricultural labourers who were striking for an increase in wages by raising the bogey of communists liquidating landlords. The murderer masterminds of today run caste-based political parties, spew toxic caste hatred vilifying Dalit men of naadaga kadhal (staged-love), violently attack Dalits who politically organise for caste annihilation. Even as caste-fanatics rape Dalit women with impunity, they also kill their own daughters for marrying Dalit men. False propaganda, rumour-mongering, a dehumanisation and demonisation of the Dalits has always been essential for the project of caste oppression.

While it is true that the social mobility offered by years of Dravidian rule has indeed alleviated large sections of the society, including Dalits, out of extreme poverty and broken away with demeaning systems of servitude, they have not been enough to remove deep-seated anti-Dalit hatred among caste-Hindus. In the first fifty days of the lockdown last year, more than 81 caste atrocities took place against Dalits, including 22 murders.

Meena Kandasamy

When we recollect Keezhvenmani in the context of Dalit History Month, let us remember that much more than the wage struggle, what angered caste fanatics in the undivided East Tanjore district in the 1960s was Dalit political assertion. People traditionally seen by the feudal landlords as their house slaves were standing up against them, rallying under the red flag and challenging their authority and oppression. Today, the flags under which Dalits consolidate themselves, the immediate demands that they place, and the Dalit Periyarist-Ambedkarite leadership under which they assert themselves vociferously, might have changed, but the backlash remains the same.

Every single act of transgression is punished by violence and certain death that caste-fanatics are eager to unleash at the slightest pretext. Keezhvenmani was an unmatched house of horrors because Dalits not only lost their lives when they militantly stood up against caste-feudalism, but also because the state machinery failed them dishonourably. Not a single bloodthirsty landlord was convicted, the prime accused Gopalakrishna Naidu walked away without having done any jail-time. Keezhvenmani is a massacre that repeats itself endlessly every time a caste atrocity occurs, every time the guilty caste-fanatics go completely unpunished.

It is a national shame that the state machinery continues to fail its duty in protecting the Dalits and in providing them retributive justice by punishing their murderers. Instead, the criminal judicial apparatus punishes Dalit assertion and dissent, and files false cases on the already victimised Dalits. Even the Prevention of SC/ST Atrocities Act remains a paper tiger: according to the latest NCRB data, there is more than 90% pendency of cases, low convictions, absence of special courts. Police forces collude with caste fanatics; in the Arakkonam murders, they surreptitiously brought the bodies of the deceased into the village on April 9, even as the Dalit families and villagers refused to take back the bodies until all the culprits were arrested.

Even as we blame caste fanatics and the state machinery that acts as their stooge every single time, it is also worthwhile to assess our role as a civil society when caste atrocities against Dalits occur. We, the people of Tamil Nadu, should introspect our own collective silences and complicity on the question of caste atrocities. As a society, we were capable of seeing jallikattu as intrinsically linked to Tamil identity, and could converge on the Marina in the tens of thousands on a single issue. If bull-taming as a sport could become a torchbearer of our identity, why do we, who live in a land where Periyar’s thoughts on social justice have influenced every sphere of our lives, not see the project of caste-annihilation also as an integral part of our identity? Why don’t we see an outpouring of people on the streets when Dalits are murdered simply for staking claim to electoral democracy, the right to canvass for the VCK, as witnessed in the gruesome Arakkonam double-murder?

In addition to the failure of the state machinery, it is also the absence of our public outrage that strengthens caste-fanatics, allows them the temerity and courage to operate in the open, to multiply their toxic hate speech, and to murder Dalits in broad daylight with impunity. Meena Kandasamy combines her love for the written word with the struggle for social justice through poetry, translation, fiction and essays. Her critically acclaimed novel, ‘The Gypsy Goddess’, trod the fine line between fiction and reality in narrating the Keezhvenmani massacre of 1968.

Even as we find more reasons to keep the ‘history repeats itself’ adage on the shelves, this Dalit History Month, here’s an attempt to learn from it. In this space, find Dalit writers, artists, creatives and activists tying together the then and the now, offering a way out of this debilitating impasse.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Passengers gather at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus to board outstation trains, amid the ongoing spike in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
Most deaths in Maharashtra as 10 states show steep rise in daily COVID-19 cases 
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Banks charging variety of fees on zero-balance accounts: Study
For representational purpose.
Vaccinated Indian national among 20 new COVID-19 cases reported in Singapore
Ranjith's house
From watchman to IIM professor, Ranjith pursued his dream with will and grit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priests perform rituals at Har Ki Pauri Ghat on the banks of Ganga river, during Kumbh Mela 2021 in Haridwar, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Massive crowd gathers at Kumbh Mela for royal bath, flouts COVID norms
A health worker takes a swab sample of a passenger at Dadar railway station amidst spike in Covid-19 cases, at Dadar. (Photo | PTI)
Lack of resources hurting Maharashtra: Centre flags CM Uddhav's COVID response
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp