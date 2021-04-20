STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Chennai suburb residents wake up to toxic fumes after garbage catches fire at transfer station

While the municipality authorities claimed that it was due to summer heat, residents questioned how such massive flames could come up at 3 am

Published: 20th April 2021 06:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2021 12:46 PM   |  A+A-

Pallavaram residents woke up to toxic fumes after garbage in the transfer station there, located along the 200-feet radial road, caught fire (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

Pallavaram residents woke up to toxic fumes after garbage in the transfer station there, located along the 200-feet radial road, caught fire (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Pallavaram residents woke up to toxic fumes on Tuesday after trash at a garbage transfer station there, along the 200-feet radial road, caught fire.

Municipality officials said the garbage, consisting of both bio-degradable and non-biodegradable waste, caught fire at 3 am on Tuesday. "It came to our knowledge only at 4:30 am. We doused the flames by 10:45 am with the help of eight fire engines," said a municipality official.

The toxic fumes led to many people who lived in the vicinity coughing and choking, causing a severe health hazard. While the municipality authorities claimed that it was due to summer heat, residents questioned how such massive flames could come up at 3 am.

Activists alleged that since a popular garment store was coming up just behind the garbage transfer station, this attempt was made to remove the waste from here somehow. "Previously, they dumped heaps of waste from this station into the Putteri Lake nearby. Now, they have burned the remaining waste. There is foul play," alleged David Manohar, a civic activist.

Many residents living along the boundaries of this transfer station believe that the municipality failed to remove all the waste through authentic segregation and instead chose to burn and dump it elsewhere. Regarding the transfer station, there is even a pending case in the National Green Tribunal on how the municipality struggles to handle waste in the station.

However, officials claimed that they were efficiently handling waste as they have a dump yard 24 km away from the city. "This is only a natural event," said an official. On Tuesday, the incident was brought to the attention of Municipal Administration Secretary Harmander Singh, and the Chengalpet Collector John Louis also visited the spot. Months ago, garbage allegedly from this transfer station was dumped in a nearby lake, causing massive pollution.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
chennai Pallavaram
India Matters
Indian's wait to receive vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai, India, Sunday, April 18, 2021. (Photo | AP)
India reports a record of nearly 3 lakh Covid cases, 2,023 deaths
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: Another mutant with major immune escape capacity emerging
Though authorities implemented strict restrictions in the wake of a surge in Covid-19 cases, Broadway — the commercial hub of Kochi — is still witnessing heavy rush of people | Albin Mathew
Is Kerala paying price for lowering Covid guard?
Anjanadri Hill where Hanuman was born in Treta Yuga, according to the TTD
TTD says Tirumala is birthplace of Lord Hanuman, provides 'evidence'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin COVID 19 vaccine neutralises double mutant strain: ICMR
Over 2,800 people have tested positive for Covid-19 at Mahakumbh so far | express
Double mutant strain of Covid-19 present in Uttarakhand before Mahakumbh 2021
Gallery
#1 WHAT IS REMDESIVIR? Originally created to treat Hepatitis C in 2009, the anti-viral drug was declared a failure until it was found effective against Ebola in 2014. Ever since it is being used to treat diseases caused by Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
Remdesivir injection explained: 8 basic things to know about the high-demand COVID-19 drug
Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson: 'Talk of a Super League is a move away from 70 years of European club football. Both as a player for a provincial team Dunfermline in the 60s and as a manager at Aberdeen winning the European Cup Winners' Cup, f
'What an embarrassment!': Sir Alex Ferguson to Boris Johnson, critical reactions to the European Super League that you don't want to miss out on. Macron, Ozil, Klopp and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp