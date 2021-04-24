Chennai police warn residents not to step out during Sunday's full lockdown

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai police have warned residents not to step out during Sunday's full lockdown until 4 am on Monday morning.

While grocery stores will be open from 5 am to 1 pm, hotels will be allowed to deliver parcels alone with specific timings (6 am to 10 am; 12 noon to 3 pm; 6 pm to 9 pm).

Private vehicles meant for medical emergency and print & electronic media are exempted, said the press release.

Other vehicles plying without reasons will be detained under section 144 Criminal Procedure Code for violating conditions. For this purpose, traffic police check posts have been established all over the city.

These regulations will be followed on all Sundays till the end of this month. For any queries, the traffic control room may be contacted through land line Nos: 044-23452330 / 044-23452362.