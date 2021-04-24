STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Preaching positivity through fiction-filled pages

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a culture steeped in digitally-altered, filter-loaded images of unrealistically-thin, seemingly-perfect women, moderating our self-esteem can be quite a daunting experience. This fight between who we are and who we want to be physically, mentally and emotionally gets only worse when our entire existence pleads for validation from the ‘likes’ and comments that offer illusory acceptance. Such was also the story of entrepreneur Deepa Agarwal, who struggled to be in her skin.

But navigating her feelings, understanding her body and getting in touch with her body consciousness helped her shed the need for external affirmations. But, can all women go through this change? Deepa believes we can. In her debut book The Hangover of Choices, Deepa attempts to take readers through the protagonist’s journey of self-realisation while on the deathbed.

“I work with a lot of women from across the spectrum. One common thing I find is that there is a lot of disconnect with the body, consciousness with the body and a negative body image. That’s why one of the aspects in the book is body positivity,” says Deepa, who runs a consulting firm that works on diversity and inclusion. 

The book also discusses disassociation with sexuality, and the constant need for external validation, where one’s recognition of oneself is “actually coming from what other people are saying about them.” Having gone through these phases of life, Deepa was able to relate to other women when they shared similar stories. “The state of your mental health is also attached to these concepts.

That’s what I am trying to talk about in the book, which is packaged as fiction, written in a simple language, and highlights concepts which many women can relate to,” she says. ‘The Hangover of Choices’ will be launched at an invite-only event in the city on April 28.

