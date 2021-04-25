Staring at financial loss, auto drivers urge govt to allow three passengers

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As more lockdown restrictions have been announced to counter the spread of Covid-19, auto drivers have requested the government to allow at least three passengers for auto rickshaw rides. Currently, three persons are allowed to travel in cab and two in auto.

“At least three people board the auto most of the time. But, ever since the restrictions came in, more people have started opting for cabs. While it is already a struggle to make some money, now eating even three meals has become a challenge,” said R Sakthivel, an auto driver from Perambur. Another auto driver, K Arul, said, “The government can allow at least three passengers, if they are from the same family.” As against Rs 500 per day, they now earn only about Rs 150-200.

“Given that most of the offices are closed, and outdoor spaces are again shut, we don’t expect business to pick up anytime soon,” said an auto driver from Guindy. According to M Sivaji, general secretary, CITY Auto federation, there are 2,85,000 autos in total in the State.

However, Rs 2,000 assistance, which the Chief Minister had announced for auto drivers, was given to only 7,000 drivers. The relief amount was given only to those who have a membership in Social Welfare Board, which only 45,000 drivers in the State have. Among them, only 24,000 drivers have been renewing their membership, making them the only people eligible to get the relief.