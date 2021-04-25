STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Staring at financial loss, auto drivers urge govt to allow three passengers

As more lockdown restrictions have been announced to counter the spread of Covid-19, auto drivers have requested the government to allow at least three passengers for auto rickshaw rides.

Published: 25th April 2021 04:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2021 05:14 AM   |  A+A-

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, (Chennai East), Balakrishnan pasting a Covid awareness sticker on an auto at Purasaivakkam, in Chennai | P Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As more lockdown restrictions have been announced to counter the spread of Covid-19, auto drivers have requested the government to allow at least three passengers for auto rickshaw rides. Currently, three persons are allowed to travel in cab and two in auto.

“At least three people board the auto most of the time. But, ever since the restrictions came in, more people have started opting for cabs. While it is already a struggle to make some money, now eating even three meals has become a challenge,” said R Sakthivel, an auto driver from Perambur. Another auto driver, K Arul, said, “The government can allow at least three passengers, if they are from the same family.” As against Rs 500 per day, they now earn only about Rs 150-200.

“Given that most of the offices are closed, and outdoor spaces are again shut, we don’t expect business to pick up anytime soon,” said an auto driver from Guindy. According to M Sivaji, general secretary, CITY Auto federation, there are 2,85,000 autos in total in the State.

However, Rs 2,000 assistance, which the Chief Minister had announced for auto drivers, was given to only 7,000 drivers. The relief amount was given only to those who have a membership in Social Welfare Board, which only 45,000 drivers in the State have. Among them, only 24,000 drivers have been renewing their membership, making them the only people eligible to get the relief.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
auto drivers COVID-19
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu to face strict COVID-19 restrictions from April 26, here's what will remain open
Khalsa Aid India will give 65 oxygen concentrators to patients in first lot. (Photo | EPS)
Khalsa Aid to provide free oxygen concentrators to Delhi’s COVID patients
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp