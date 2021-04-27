Can hotels thrive only on parcels, ask owners

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Hoteliers are in a state of worry. They don’t know how long the new restrictions will last and whether they have to reduce their staff strength. Chennai Hotel Association President and owner of Vasanta Bhavan chain M Ravi says he is unsure of retaining the workforce.

“Usually I have 50 people on the payroll. But since only parcels are required, there is only a need for 10 persons. While the local people have left for their native places and vowed to return after things get normal, the migrant workers, whom we depend on, are staying in rooms. Since they don’t have work, I fear they could contract Covid if they roam outside,” says Ravi.

He adds that parcels are not selling well. “On sunday, we kept a load of parcels but the sale was abysmally low. We sold less than what we sell usually,” laments Ravi. He says restaurants like Vasantha Bhavan have cut down on meals and are offering variety rice like sambar rice or tamarind rice, chapathi and naan. “If they had allowed 50 per cent dining in restaurants, then the workers could be kept busy and we could be eking out our living,” he says.

KT Srinivasa Raja of Adyar Ananda Bhavan chain told Express that on the first day of restrictions, the number of takeaways dropped from 10% to 15% of the average. The chain of restaurants, which has its business in Karnataka also, has some 6,000 employees, among whom, 25 per cent are migrant workers. Raja says that he plans to shut down some of the outlets on the highways for now. However, he said he will take a decision on reducing the workforce after 10 days.

Tamil Nadu Hotels Association President M Venkadasubbu said with parcels alone, it is difficult for the hotel industry to survive. He says after the new restrictions came into place, 25 per cent of hotels in the State have downed shutters. “At the most 10 employees are required for parcel services,” he said. The workers have promised to return after lockdown but we don’t know what is in store, he added.