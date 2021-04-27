Chennai's Kilpauk Medical College Hospital opens special counter to sell Remdesivir at Rs 1,568

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation on Monday opened a special counter to sell the anti-viral drug Remdesivir at the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital.

As the word spread, hundreds of people thronged at the counter to purchase the drug causing chaos. Physical distance also went for a toss. There were heated arguments among men who had gathered to purchase the drug reprotedly due to lack of proper regulation at the counter.

P Umanath, Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation said, "Tomorrow (Tuesday) we will regulate the crowd better, and will also open three more counters."

One patient can purchase up to six vials of Remdesivir. The cost of each vial is Rs 1,568 including GST, he further added.

About extending the facility to other places, Umanath said, it was started in Chennai as the caseload here is huge. In districts where cases are more, the TNMSC is supplying to hospitals based on the need. Depending upon the caseloads, the special counters will be extended to other districts.

To purchase the drug at the counter, one needs to submit a request from the treating doctor saying that the patient is sick and is under oxygen support with the name of the hospital, RTPCR positive report, CT scan report showing severe lung involvement and the Aadhaar card.

The drug will be sold from 10 am to 5pm.