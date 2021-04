Power cut in parts of Chennai on April 29, here's the full list of areas

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To facilitate maintenance work, power supply will be suspended in parts of Chennai between 9 am and 2 pm on Thursday (April 29). Supply will be restored ahead of 2 pm if the work is completed, said Tangedco in a statement.

The full list of areas where power will be suspended is as follows:

Ambattur area : Krishnapuram, Ram nagar, Cholapuram road, Teachers colony, Ambattur Rly Staion & Market, Sivananda nagar, South Park st, School st, Ramapuram, Thiruvengada nagar, MTH road Ambattur.

Redhills area: Azhinjivakkam, Selva Vinayaga nagar, Vilangattupakkam, Theeyambakkam, Kosappur.

Velachery West and Central area : Part of 100 feet Bye pass road, Venkateswara nagar, Lakshmi nagar, Vaduvambal nagar, MGR nagar, Orandiamman Koil street.

Stanley area: Chithambara naar, Ambedkar nagar, CB road, Stanley nagar, SM Chetty street, Parsuraman street and above nearby areas.

Gummidipoondi Sipcot area: Sipcot SS IV Industrial, Elavoor, Chinna Obulapuram, Narasingapuram, Arambakkam and above nearby areas.