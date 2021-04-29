STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
US-based Ignitho expands to Chennai

Ignitho Technologies, a US-headquartered product engineering company, is expanding its India development footprint to Chennai as part of its ambitious growth plans.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ignitho Technologies, a US-headquartered product engineering company, is expanding its India development footprint to Chennai as part of its ambitious growth plans. Having established its India operations in Kochi, Ignitho is now ramping up its team in Chennai and sees expansion of its India operations as critical to sustain its rapid growth. It has also lined up plans for a Bengaluru centre next, a release said.

Ignitho has also named ex-Cognizant executive, Brahma AM, as its India Delivery Head. Brahma brings two decades of delivery leadership experience across EDS, Cognizant and Tech Mahindra. Before joining Ignitho, he was with Cognizant for close to a decade in delivery leadership roles managing US clients.

“Our unique model of entrepreneurship provides like-minded professionals a platform to fuel their startup dreams, starting the journey by building niche digital products for enterprises under Ignitho and later becoming co-owners in a product startup company under Nuivio Ventures.

As we get ready to expand our team in Chennai, we continue to be on the lookout for such professionals to join our team and fuel their entrepreneurial dreams,” Scott Nugent, Chief Commercial Officer, said in a statement. Ignitho is a trusted partner to leading enterprises like National Spine & Pain Centers, Sainsbury’s Group, etc., the release added.

