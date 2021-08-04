Chennai to get race circuit along Outer Ring Road?

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a welcome news for race enthusiasts, a consultant firm studying opportunities to boost development along Outer Ring Road (ORR) has recommended setting up of a race circuit on the stretch between Kundrathur and Poonamallee. But, whether the government will go ahead with the suggestion remains to be seen.

Real estate consultant CBRE submitted a report to the government suggesting potential large-scale activities that can be developed in certain pockets along ORR by pooling lands. Madras Motor Sports Club was one of the stakeholders that prepared the report.

It is learnt that the consultant firm has suggested to develop an entertainment cluster along the stretch between Kundrathur and Poonamallee, and one of the recommendations included building a world-class racing circuit approved by the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), the governing body for world motor sport, and Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme, the global governing or sanctioning body of motorcycle racing.

The report stated that with Chennai being the “Detroit of Asia”, their is a need to develop a racing circuit where automobile manufactures could host international races and test their vehicles. One of the other recommendations suggested by the report include a mega project catering to meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE), in a 30-40 acres of land. “Considering the numerous national and international giants operating from the industrial cluster (west) of Chennai, there exists an opportunity to develop a mega destination project catering to industry segments. An entertainment cluster could also be developed along this stretch, which is in proximity to the Kishkinta Amusement Park,” the report said.

It is learnt that the State is planning large scale housing, industrial and commercial developments akin to those of Town Planning Schemes of Ahmedabad in Gujarat. Official sources said that the study was undertaken keeping in mind the transit oriented development concepts across key corridors like Delhi and Ahmedabad and international models such as Curitiba, the capital and largest city in the Brazilian State of Paraná, and Portland, the largest and most populous city in the US state of Oregon.

While sources confirmed that the government is mulling development along Outer Ring Road, they remained tight-lipped on how it would go about it. According to a CBRE official, the Outer Ring Road project will continue to garner interest from developers, and surrounding areas are already being identified as potential spots for future growth. This includes numerous township projects and proposals to create a cluster of Industrial housing developments. Owing to greater inter-city connectivity, the project also captures interest of the IT sector.

There had been major plans to develop Outer Ring Road earlier too. On February 1, 2013, a G.O was passed asking the State Highways Department to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) to build 18 road grid linkages with the Outer Ring Road at a cost of Rs 5.22 crore. However, it was in August 2015 that the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) took up the project of preparing grid roads.

Currently, the CMDA is scouting for consultants to prepare a project report for development of ‘Grid of Road Network Plan’ for 143 villages under the second phase.