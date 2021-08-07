Special dreams come true with SNEH

Roshne Balasubramanian By

CHENNAI: From lack of avenues that empower initiatives, proper training and production models, right employment opportunities to employability, several trials made the goal of financial inclusion and independence a task. Mainstream employment has always been a challenge. Through Special Needs Empowerment Hub (SNEH), we are hoping to change this narrative,” shares Aruna VN of SNEH, a project of Nivesh Foundation for the Welfare of Differently-abled Persons.

In line with their vision to create a sustainable livelihood for adults with special needs through sheltered employment opportunities, a mission to bring together institutions and individuals who work with these adults through a common platform, and core purpose of empowering those from the ilk, SNEH will be hosting a panel discussion on the importance of creating financial independence for young adults with special needs, today.

The project has been creating multiple channels to make this dream a reality. “We support skill training in activities like block printing, carpentry, tie and dye printing, weaving, soap making, candle making, tailoring and other arts and crafts. The larger idea is to create a market for the products made by the participants and participating institutions, and eventually providing them with a platform to showcase and sell their products,” she informs. Currently, SNEH has more than 80 participants across Tamil Nadu, engaging in activities based on their skills.

“We want to produce unique and quality stock because we want people to purchase from us not just because it’s a social cause but because they find a certain value aesthetic or utilitarian and identify the labour that’s gone behind crafting the products,” she explains.

The event, besides hosting a line-up of eminent speakers will also flag an internship programme. “Through the programme, we will directly be taking four people with special needs as interns and train them. Ultimately, we don’t want SNEH’S project to offer just a temporary solution. We want this to be a long-term concept that sustains lives and livelihoods. We want to create visibility for those from the community while ensuring people from the larger society recognise their work, contribute and integrate themselves for a better future,” she says.

The event will be live-streamed on SNEH’s social media pages Instagram @Snehproducts, Facebook @Special Need Project Hub, YouTube channel @SNEH Special Need Empowerment Hub. Visit: www.SnehIndia.com