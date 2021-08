By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 23-year-old migrant labourer was allegedly electrocuted at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) on Friday evening. The deceased, identified as R Sanjeev Kumar from Bihar, resided in Washermenpet and was employed at Revanna Fabricare Services.

He had provided welding services for Perambur Carriage Works at ICF for the last six months. Around 6.45 pm on Friday, when Sanjeev was involved in assembling bio-toilets for trains at the train lighting department, he suffered an electric shock.