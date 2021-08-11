Make way for henna heaven

Kannalmozhi Kabilan By

CHENNAI: Having relied heavily on the constant presence of Hindi-kaara annas along Pondy Bazaar and Sowcarpet for our mehendi needs, it was Instagram and its many testimonials that introduced us to the world of henna artists. Soon enough, in some circles at least, wedding bookings were going by digital portfolios and a bride in Madurai had no trouble carting a whole team from Chennai for the festivities. Even as we are unboxing this world of potential, the city welcomes an exclusive studio for the mystic art of marudhaani. With Yafa Mehendi Studio, Fabee alias Fathima Beevi brings 18 years of experience and a whole lot of love for the art to the table. And this is just the beginning, she says.

“From having people say ‘mehendi ah?’, I wanted them to say ‘Wow! Mehendi!’.” This was the idea that has fuelled her journey through mehendi artistry. She picked up the craft when she was merely 13 years old; angry over not being able to get her hands coloured at her aunt’s wedding, she decided to learn to do it herself. Soon enough, the very same aunt was helping her find part-time jobs at beauty parlours and in wedding schedules. After a brief hiatus while working for Emirates (airlines), she returned to this calling, devoting all her time and energy to the craft. Learning everything through experience, she got to a place of many firsts in the city, she says, including being the first to host full-fledged mehendi workshops. The studio, positioned right across Express Avenue, was a happy addition to this long line of successes, thanks to her husband Kaleem Ullah Yacoob, she shares.

The idea was to offer a more sophisticated set-up for mehendi-seeking customers than a stool by the side of the road, begins Yacoob. “Since Corona, people are expecting a more hygienic set-up. Even when we do doorstep delivery (of products), they ask if we are sanitised or vaccinated (when visiting customers at the house). A studio like this will offer a safe place for them to get what they want,” he explains. In-charge of the administrative side of the business, he says that a website with a detailed digital catalogue will be out in a week; a feature that will further ease the customer’s experience.

Ask her if such a place can still beat the competition offered by cheaper alternatives in the city’s mehendi hubs and Fabee has no doubts about it. “Back in 2013, it was mostly only celebrities, wealthy families, Brahmins, Marwadis and Muslims seeking this service for their wedding. But, now, this has become a mandatory part of weddings for any family. Likewise, once we only shopped at platform stores. Then, we moved to Pothys and Nalli. Now, you have places like Buva House. Like that, people will make their way to this studio. Appadi enna dhan iruku nu paaka varuvaanga. Once here, my work will reassure them,” she says with the confidence that only comes from having dived head first and experienced the ups and downs of the trade.

Fabee and her team of four will be available at the studio based on appointments. But the studio has some homegrown products on offer too. Seal and spray solution to make sure the henna sticks to your skin even while you take part in wedding revelry, a balm to aid the colour, henna powder for the hair (for colour and nourishment) and eucalyptus oil are currently on the stands.

While the studio is a huge leap forward, there are bigger things to come, reveals Fabee. “The idea is to set up a wholesome parlour for henna-based services, with a particular focus on hair care needs. Did you know you can do pedicures and manicures with henna? It’s so good for the body in so many ways — it can cool the body, it can heal wounds, cure fever. Henna is medicine,” she shares, while signing off with a story of how henna was first used to cool down the ever-angry Kali.

For details, visit Instagram page: hennabyfabee_yafa_mehendi or call: 7358737724

