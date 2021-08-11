Storytel slashes subscription prices, provides Freedom Discount 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Storytel, an audiobook streaming application, extends the Freedom Discount for an entire month. With Select subscription you can get unlimited access to audiobooks and ebooks in 11 regional languages including Hindi, Marathi, Urdu, Bengali, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Assamese, Gujarati and Kannada.

As people stayed home, listening to audiobooks became a good way to relax and reduce anxiety.

Storytel saw a tremendous increase in more and more customers wanting to try audiobooks during the consecutive lockdown, therefore has come up with a month discount period for its customers, encouraging the Freedom to listen to stories.

Select subscriptions are priced at Rs 149 per month and the 6-month offer rests at Rs 599. During their offer period till August 30, the prices are slashed to Rs 59 and Rs 345 respectively. This is a limited-period offer and post August 30 the prices will revert to the original.

Yogesh Dashrath, country manager, Storytel India, said, “This month we are all celebrating freedom and we at Storytel wanted to extend that to our subscriptions as well. True to our vision, we want stories to be shared and enjoyed by anyone, anywhere and anytime. With the limited period Select subscription at such a competitive pricing, customers will be able to enjoy stories in their own language.”

Storytel is available on both Google Play Store and iOS App Store