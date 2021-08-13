STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Sexual assault case: CWC member arrested, hunt on for brother

51-yr-old man accused of raping two girls at children’s home evades cops in Puducherry   

Published: 13th August 2021 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2021 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Sahaya Novinston Lobo
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The city police arrested a 56-year-old Child Welfare Committee (CWC) member and have launched a hunt for her 51-year-old brother for raping two girls in a children’s home. According to the police, Isabel Richardson, the arrested accused, is the administrative secretary of the Madras Christian Council of Social Services (MCCSSS), where the victims were staying. She is also a member of Child Welfare Committee. 

The other accused Bennet Richardson (51) is her brother and who was staying in Puducherry for many years before coming to the home last year, said police. According to the police, Isabel allowed her brother to stay at the home during the lockdown, which violated council rules. The home run for the victims of human trafficking shelters over 130 persons of all age groups.

“On July 28, a 20-year-old girl had complained to MCCSS members that Bennet misbehaved with her as well as a 15-year-old girl. The internal committee of MCCSS conducted inquiries and found out that Bennet had raped the girls,” said a CWC member who lodged a police complaint.

While the internal committee members recommended suspension of Isabel, she had said she will resign from the post within two weeks. Meanwhile, Bennet was allegedly sent to Puducherry by Isabel. “Isabel was running the home for the past 15 years, while members are changed once every three years. While Isabel resigned from MCCSS on Tuesday all basic files about her in the home have been deleted. CCTV footage is available of the last six days only and several digital records have been wiped out,” said the CWC member.

Bennet has been booked under Sections of the POCSO Act and the Indian Penal Code. While the initial complaint from the internal committee did not name Isabel and said Bennet sexually abused the two residents, the complaint from the CWC member including Isabel and charging Bennet for rape was taken by the All Women Police Station (AWPS). 

A case was registered against Isabel and her brother Bennet. Isabel was arrested and remanded on Thursday and a hunt has been launched for Bennet. When a police team reached Puducherry, Bennet had fled. It is learnt that Isabel is yet to resign from the CWC.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sexual assault case
India Matters
Surgery an option for patients with post-Covid lung ailment, say experts
Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)
543 children in Bengaluru infected with Covid in over 11 days: BBMP bulletin
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
COVID: Fully vaccinated woman becomes Mumbai's first death due to Delta Plus variant
People line up to get inoculated against COVID-19 outside a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: India records 40,120 fresh cases, 585 new deaths; vaccination nears 53 crore mark

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TN Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan with CM Stalin MK before presenting the budget.
All you need to know about the Tamil Nadu Budget 2021-22
Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)
Watch | 543 children in Bengaluru infected with Covid in over 11 days
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp