Sexual assault case: CWC member arrested, hunt on for brother

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city police arrested a 56-year-old Child Welfare Committee (CWC) member and have launched a hunt for her 51-year-old brother for raping two girls in a children’s home. According to the police, Isabel Richardson, the arrested accused, is the administrative secretary of the Madras Christian Council of Social Services (MCCSSS), where the victims were staying. She is also a member of Child Welfare Committee.

The other accused Bennet Richardson (51) is her brother and who was staying in Puducherry for many years before coming to the home last year, said police. According to the police, Isabel allowed her brother to stay at the home during the lockdown, which violated council rules. The home run for the victims of human trafficking shelters over 130 persons of all age groups.

“On July 28, a 20-year-old girl had complained to MCCSS members that Bennet misbehaved with her as well as a 15-year-old girl. The internal committee of MCCSS conducted inquiries and found out that Bennet had raped the girls,” said a CWC member who lodged a police complaint.

While the internal committee members recommended suspension of Isabel, she had said she will resign from the post within two weeks. Meanwhile, Bennet was allegedly sent to Puducherry by Isabel. “Isabel was running the home for the past 15 years, while members are changed once every three years. While Isabel resigned from MCCSS on Tuesday all basic files about her in the home have been deleted. CCTV footage is available of the last six days only and several digital records have been wiped out,” said the CWC member.

Bennet has been booked under Sections of the POCSO Act and the Indian Penal Code. While the initial complaint from the internal committee did not name Isabel and said Bennet sexually abused the two residents, the complaint from the CWC member including Isabel and charging Bennet for rape was taken by the All Women Police Station (AWPS).

A case was registered against Isabel and her brother Bennet. Isabel was arrested and remanded on Thursday and a hunt has been launched for Bennet. When a police team reached Puducherry, Bennet had fled. It is learnt that Isabel is yet to resign from the CWC.