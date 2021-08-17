STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Now, access free WiFi through smart poles at 49 locations in Chennai

Residents may connect to these free WiFi services by registering their mobile phones and entering a one time password when they are within the range, according to a statement by the city corporation

Published: 17th August 2021 07:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2021 07:16 PM   |  A+A-

The poles have been ready for a long time but were not publicised due to COVID-19 and the model code of conduct for the elections (Express Photo | Ashwin Prasath)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai corporation has installed smart poles at 49 locations in the city where residents can access free WiFi for up to 30 minutes.

The project, under the Smart Cities, is available in areas including Gemini junction near Semmozhi park, seven locations in Marina beach including near Kannagi statue and light house, T Nagar pedestrian plaza and Thiruvanmiyur beach among others.

The full list of all 49 locations where WiFi is accessible is available at https://chennaicorporation.gov.in/gcc/images/WiFiSmartPol.pdf

Residents may connect to these free WiFi services by registering their mobile phones and entering a one time password (OTP) when they are within the range, according to a statement by the city corporation on Tuesday.

Once the 30 minutes of free WiFi has been used, connection will be lost, said corporation officials. There is no chargeable option to extend use after the 30-minute period.

"For the same location, they will get another 30 minutes the next day and so on," the official said.

The smart poles are integrated into the corporation's command and control centre.

According to senior corporation officials, the poles have been ready for a long time but were not publicised due to COVID-19 and the model code of conduct for the elections.

"The smart poles have cameras and also an emergency call button. They can also be used for public service announcements. During the previous COVID waves, we had used them to disseminate information in areas like the beaches," said a senior corporation official.

The emergency call button is primarily designed to come to the aid of women and children. Pressing the alarm button will transmit the location details of the person to the nearest police station and will be attended to by the police patrol nearby.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai WiFi Smart poles
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Live-in relationship between man, married woman 'illicit', says Rajasthan HC
Nithyananda (File photo)
Nityananda claims to have taken charge as 293rd pontiff of Madurai Aadheenam
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Schools to open, but where are the books?
Image for representation
As Maharashtra eases curbs, health task force warns of third wave 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Civil Surgeon further added that all three students had mild infection without any symptoms. (File photo| EPS)
COVID: Lack of internet forces Karnataka village students to study on hills, each day
Hundreds of people gather outside the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
TIMELINE: Key dates in Afghanistan since Taliban's exit in 2001
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp