Southern Railway constructs subway in just five hours

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has built a new subway, in a record time of five hours, near Tiruvallur recently. As part of upgrading the tracks for operating trains up to the speed of 130 kmph, the Chennai division proposed to eliminate 19 manned level crossings in the Arakkonam-Renigunta section. Subways, in lieu of manned level crossings, were planned to be commissioned in these locations at an estimated cost of Rs 40 crore.

In this connection, the subway construction was taken up at level crossing number 54 (LC54), located between Vepagunta and Puttur stations, connecting Nandimangalam village with the NH 716. The work was carried out in the night hours, between 11 pm of August 11 and 4 am of August 12.