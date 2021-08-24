Order suspending temple trustees withdrawn: TN govt tells Madras HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tourism, Culture and Religious Endowments Department informed the Madras High Court on Monday that a G.O. issued for suspending five trustees of Sri Adhikesava Perumal Temple in Mylapore will be withdrawn, even as the judge recused himself from the matter.

When a writ petition came up for hearing before Justice M Sundar, the advocate general informed the court that the suspension order, which was challenged by one of the trustees, would be withdrawn. Then the judge said, “I recuse myself from this matter. Registry will do the needful.”

NC Sridhar, in his petition, said the charges of irregularities in managing properties and finance levelled against him are also illegal, unconstitutional and arbitrary. “So they must be quashed,” the petitioner urged.