Row over ‘height’ keeps electricity at bay

Tamil Nadu Combined Development and Building Rules, 2019 has increased the  height of non high rise buildings in the State up to 18.3 metres.

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Combined Development and Building Rules, 2019 has increased the  height of non high rise buildings in the State up to 18.3 metres. This has put  builders and developers in a fix, as state electricity department, is  yet to update the norms on providing service connections to anything above 15 metres.

Builders Association of India state secretary, S Rama  Prabhu, says that the state electricity board, which is yet to update its rules on building heights, is terming anything above 15 metres as high rise buildings. This is resulting in delay in getting the  service connection.

Interestingly, developers and builders have  flagged off this issue but rather than resolving it, it has further  created confusion. State electricity board passed a circular on August  21, where it failed to acknowledge the height of 18.3 as a non-high rise  building.

According to the circular accessed by Express, the  state electricity department has directed its officials to issue service connections  to buildings whose height,  as  per  the  planning   permission  is  15  metres,  without  any  physical  measurement of  the height. 

The circular acknowledges the complaints  that field officials are measuring the height  of  the  building  and   delaying  effecting  of  service  connections  on  minor  issues  such   as physical  verification  of  the  building  height  for  electrical   safety  compliance  as  per  the Regulation  36  of  the  Central   Electricity  Authority  (Measures  relating  to  safety  and electric  supply) Regulations, 2010. But rather than providing a remedy, it fixes  the height of a high rise building as 15 metres.

The circular,  issued by the technical branch of Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution  Corporation Ltd, stated that if  the  height  of  the  building  is   more  than  15  metres, necessary  approval  from  the  Electrical  Inspector shall  be  obtained  from  the  applicant  before effecting  service connection.
Builders Association of India has said that  they will flag off the issue with the Housing secretary and Housing  minister. 

The state electricity  board should have updated its rules based on the new rules which came  into effect, said Prabhu. S Sridharan, chairman, Urban  Development/ Affordable Housing Committee, Credai National, told Express  that they have been representing the issue with the state energy  secretary, Tangedco and also the housing secretary. 

“The failure to  abide by new norms where the height of non high rise buildings in the  State has gone up to 18.3 metres is delaying many projects,” he said.

