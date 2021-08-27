Chennai: No toll collection at four booths in OMR, Medavakkam from August 30

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Minister for Highways EV Velu on Friday announced in the Tamil NaduAssembly that the collection of toll fees in the four toll gates in the Rajiv Gandhi Salai (OMR) and Medavakkam would be stopped from August 30 due to beginning of Metro rail work.

The minister made the announcement during his reply on the debate for the demand for grants to his department on Friday. The four toll gates are those located at Perungudi, Thoraippakkam, Kalaignar Salai and Medavakkam Road.

The minister's announcement would be a big relief to Chennaities since it was a long pending demand of the south Chennai people in general and IT employees in particular. A section of the road users had staged a protest recently demanding closure of these toll gates.