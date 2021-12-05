STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chennai Corp to fix 1,010 roads damaged in rains

Project worth Rs 147.18 crore in the pipeline after survey identifies poor roads across zones; tenders for works floated

Commuters struggle on a pothole-filled Jothi Venkatachalam Road in Chennai on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city corporation is set to undertake repair works in 1,010 city roads at an estimated cost of Rs 147.18 crore. The heavy rains in November had left several city roads damaged and in need of repair. While in many cases, the roads were worn-out and chipped, there were also cases of road cave-ins, disrupting traffic.

On the instructions of Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi, deputy commissioners, regional deputy commissioners, zonal officers and executive engineers held a survey and identified 1,010 damaged roads that needed to be repaired or relaid. Of these, 79 are bus route roads, 622 are interior tar roads and 307 are interior concrete roads.

As far as the zone-wise funding is concerned, Anna Nagar, Teynampet, Adyar, Tondiarpet and Madhavaram have received the highest fund allocations. The corporation has now floated tenders for these roads and work will begin once the tender is complete. The project is funded under TURIF and Singara Chennai 2.0 schemes, according to a statement from the civic body on Saturday.

Roads in all 15 zones of the corporation had been surveyed for damage and identified for the project. A large chunk of the 1,010 roads lie in North and Central zones of the city. For instance, 173 (108 interior tar roads and 65 interior concrete roads) are in the Tondiarpet zone. Anna Nagar will get 149 improved roads including nine bus route roads and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar has 119 roads that need attention, including seven bus route roads.

Amidst complaints that several city roads are being relaid without being milled, increasing its height and resulting in houses along the street being flooded, the city corporation said roads will be milled and their quality will be checked by corporation-appointed consultants.  The civic body maintains 471 bus route roads and 34,640 interior roads spanning 5,270 kilometres.

Rs 147.18 crore
The estimated cost required for repair works on 1,010 roads. The roads to be relaid or repaired were identified in a survey held by the deputy commissioners, regional deputy commissioners, zonal officers and executive engineers of the city corporation

