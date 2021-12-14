STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Illam Thedi Kalvi: Unemployed Tamil Nadu youth eye teaching roles

The Illam Thedi Kalvi (education at doorstep) scheme launched in 12 districts as a pilot project aims to bridge the learning gap for students of classes 1-8 with after-school lessons.

classroom, school, teachers

For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Several individuals who had lost their jobs to the pandemic have turned to the State government’s Illam Thedi Kalvi scheme that pays volunteers for home tutoring students.

School education department’s helpline 14417 has received as many as 7,500 calls over the last 60 days, most of which have been to enquire about the volunteer registration process.

The Illam Thedi Kalvi (education at doorstep) scheme launched in 12 districts as a pilot project aims to bridge the learning gap for students of classes 1-8 with after-school lessons.

While those who finished Higher Secondary education (plus 2) can volunteer to teach students of classes 1-5, graduates are eligible to volunteer for the rest of the students.

The government also announced an incentive for all the volunteers. 

The project was announced in October this year and the education helpline was linked to the project towards the end of the month.

“Regarding the scheme, we received 1,750 calls in October, 3,427 calls in November and 2,361 calls in December (till December 12). Most of the calls are to ask about the registration process,” said an official from the 14417 helpline, which has totally received 28,200 calls.

An attendant of the helpline further said most of these calls are from jobless youth and those who had relocated to districts post the pandemic.

“They call asking for details on how to apply and when the selection process will be completed. There are very few calls from students asking doubts,” said the attendant.

“I was working at an IT firm in Chennai and lost my job due to the pandemic. To look after my ailing parents in this pandemic situation, I shifted to Madurai. I have been searching for a job for six months now and Illam Thedi Kalvi will fetch us at least Rs 1,000. Though it is not a permanent project, it will provide us temporary respite,” said P Dhanaraj, one of the applicants.

Those interested can register on the official Illam Thedi Kalvi website. More than 1.5 lakh applications have been received so far.

