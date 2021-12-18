Residents in Chennai suburbs suffer due to low voltage

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: People in and around Medvakkam have been grappling with low-voltage problems recently.

N Venkatesh (70) of Vignarajapuram near Medavakkam told TNIE there is frequent voltage fluctuations in their area. Since most people do not use AC at this time, the appliance has not been affected. But there is always a risk of it happening.

The residents have also been experiencing frequent power cuts over the last couple of days. The problem was brought to the notice of the officials concerned by the residents but nothing has been done so far

Another resident S Krishnan of the same area raised concerns that there is no meter reading and that they might have to pay additional charges.

A senior official from TANGEDCO said, “Steps are being taken to strengthen transformers on the outskirts for uninterrupted power supply. As soon as we receive complaints from the people, we are rectifying them one by one. Residents can also register their complaints in the Minnagam — 9498794987.

The officials also advise people not to use energy-guzzling electrical appliances like air conditioners and refrigerators during poor power supply.