Chennai Metro seeks agents to sell travel cards

Chennai Metro Train travel card will soon be available through authorised agencies besides Metro stations.

Published: 24th December 2021 06:16 AM

Chennai Metro

Chennai Metro (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Train travel card will soon be available through authorised agencies besides Metro stations. After providing the first set of travel cards to R Premnath, an authorised agent, under a new pilot venture on Thursday, the managing  director of Chennai Metro Rail Pradeep Yadav said that steps are being taken to sell the travel cards through authorised agencies besides Metro stations.

An authorised letter from Chennai Metro Rail will be issued to the agents confirming their genuinity. A 5 per cent commission incentive will be given to the authorised agent for the sale of Metro Train travel cards. Usage of Chennai Metro travel card attracts 20 per cent discount for travellers and can be recharged through CMRL mobile app or at any Chennai Metro Stations, a  release said.

People willing to become agent can contact the helpline number - 18604251515, email - customercare@cmrl.in  and mobile number - 9445196185. Those who want to avail travel card facility can approach the nearest Metro Station or CMRL Authorised Agents and Vendors, the release added.

