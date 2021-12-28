STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Internal panel to probe UoM exam scam

Published: 28th December 2021 06:57 AM

University of Madras. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The University of Madras on Tuesday will constitute an internal committee to probe an alleged scam where students not registered with the varsity had written the online degree exam in December 2020. 

The scam was unearthed recently, following which the Syndicate had announced last week that it would form an inquiry committee. However, due to the  Christmas holidays, the panel was not formed last week. “We will finalise the members who will be part of the internal inquiry  committee on Tuesday and soon it will begin the probe,” said Vice-Chancellor of the varsity, S Gowri.

UoM officials said on the basis of the findings of the inquiry committee, if required, a police complaint will also be registered. “The committee will probe the case from all angles. We suspect involvement of a few staff of Institute of Distance Education’s study centres, which have become defunct now, and a few varsity officials who helped in generating serial numbers for these fake candidates,” said a senior official of the university.

Recently, a few students approached the university seeking issuance of their degree certificates. When officials verified the permanent pass register, there were no details of the students, which led to unearthing of the scam.

