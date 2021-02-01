STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Railway coaches turned into isolation wards for COVID patients lying idle

Hundreds of railway coaches that were turned into Covid quarantine wards have been lying idle since their conversion, reveals an RTI query.

Published: 01st February 2021 02:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2021 01:10 PM   |  A+A-

Railway coaches being turned into isolation wards.

Railway coaches being turned into isolation wards. (Photo I EPS/Shriram BN)

By B Anbuselvan 
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Hundreds of railway coaches that were turned into Covid quarantine wards have been lying idle since their conversion, reveals an RTI query. In April, the Indian Railways was ordered to convert 5,000 non-AC sleeper class coaches into isolation wards. As part of the plan, Southern Railway converted 573 coaches into 4,584 quarantine wards.

On an average, Rs 51,388 was spent for converting a coach. Overall, the works cost Southern Railway Rs 2.93 crore, revealed a response obtained by TNIE from SR through RTI. Though the coaches were stationed at major railway stations, the State government did not request the railways for the quarantine facility. Thus, all the 573 coaches have remained idle.

Shishir Dutt, Chief Environment & House Keeping Management, SR, informed that none of them have been put to use so far, in a RTI reply to TNIE. Meanwhile, it is learnt that the delay in reversing isolation wards into regular cabins has resulted in shortage of coaches, and affected the launch of regular services. However, officials denied it. The railways’ decision has raised questions over its efficacy.

However, officials justified the decision. A senior official from SR said: “In Andhra Pradesh and New Delhi, coaches were put to use for quarantining patients and their contacts. In Tamil Nadu, it was not used. Preparatory measures in view of pandemic outbreak cannot be perceived as superfluous.”

The official added that 65% of train services have resumed and the rest will begin in accordance with approval of railway board. “The zone has received enough new LHB coaches for resuming trains,” the official added. Meanwhile, Dr P Kuganantham, Member of TN Covid- 19 special task force, said the coaches can be used as additional facility for operating clinics in rural areas in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and several North Indian States which are deprived of health facilities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
railway coaches isolation wards Coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
A man walks past a mural depicting the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
25% Indians now have antibodies against COVID-19, shows ICMR's latest serosurvey
Image for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
8,500 km of highway projects to be awarded in FY22; Rs 25,000 crore earmarked for Bengal: FM
Image for representation
Eligibility for claiming tax holiday, capital gains exemption extended till Mar 2022: FM
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa inspected Smart City projects in the central business district of Bengaluru. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Karnataka govt plans biggest township with 30,000 sites

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Barricading at Ghazipur border to stop farmers from marching towards the national capital, during their ongoing agitation against centre's farm laws, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers Protest: Suspension of internet service extended at borders
Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi (Photo | AP)
Myanmar military declares one-year state of emergency, Suu Kyi detained
Gallery
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginni
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp