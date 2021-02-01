Railway coaches turned into isolation wards for COVID patients lying idle

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Hundreds of railway coaches that were turned into Covid quarantine wards have been lying idle since their conversion, reveals an RTI query. In April, the Indian Railways was ordered to convert 5,000 non-AC sleeper class coaches into isolation wards. As part of the plan, Southern Railway converted 573 coaches into 4,584 quarantine wards.

On an average, Rs 51,388 was spent for converting a coach. Overall, the works cost Southern Railway Rs 2.93 crore, revealed a response obtained by TNIE from SR through RTI. Though the coaches were stationed at major railway stations, the State government did not request the railways for the quarantine facility. Thus, all the 573 coaches have remained idle.

Shishir Dutt, Chief Environment & House Keeping Management, SR, informed that none of them have been put to use so far, in a RTI reply to TNIE. Meanwhile, it is learnt that the delay in reversing isolation wards into regular cabins has resulted in shortage of coaches, and affected the launch of regular services. However, officials denied it. The railways’ decision has raised questions over its efficacy.

However, officials justified the decision. A senior official from SR said: “In Andhra Pradesh and New Delhi, coaches were put to use for quarantining patients and their contacts. In Tamil Nadu, it was not used. Preparatory measures in view of pandemic outbreak cannot be perceived as superfluous.”

The official added that 65% of train services have resumed and the rest will begin in accordance with approval of railway board. “The zone has received enough new LHB coaches for resuming trains,” the official added. Meanwhile, Dr P Kuganantham, Member of TN Covid- 19 special task force, said the coaches can be used as additional facility for operating clinics in rural areas in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and several North Indian States which are deprived of health facilities.