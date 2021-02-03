Special train from Chennai to Howrah

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Daily superfast reserved special trains would be introduced between Chennai and Howrah. According to a release, The Howrah - Chennai Central Daily Superfast Special train will leave Howrah at 11.55 pm and reach Chennai Central at 3 am on the third day. The first service would commence on February 5.

The Chennai Central - Howrah Daily Superfast Special train will leave Chennai Central at 7.15 pm and will reach Howrah at 11 pm the next day. The service will commence on February 7. Advance reservation for the train will be opened online on Wednesday at 8 am.