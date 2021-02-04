STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Tambaram Eastern Bypass project throws life out of gear for residents of Selaiyur

The project has been delayed for a decade, and we are worried about how much longer it might take,” said D Sathish, a resident of Selaiyur.

Published: 04th February 2021 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2021 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

Road, highway

Image for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Poor illumination coupled with dug-up roads makes travelling along the Tambaram Eastern Bypass risky. Besides, garbage is strewn across the service lane, which is used for anti-social activities at night. The Tambaram Eastern Bypass project proposes to connect Rajakilpakkam and Peerkankaranai on the GST Road. The road has so far been laid till Selaiyur.

“Though the road has been laid, work on the service road is not over. Blocks of cement were laid to form the periphery of the service lane long ago, and nothing has been done since. Residents have started disposing garbage on the lane,” said Dayanand Krishnan, a resident. The newly-laid stretch has garbage strewn all over. This is the case for 2.5 km, from Agaramthen village to Mappedu junction. 

“There are numerous commercial establishments along the stretch, but they are inaccessible due to the stench from the garbage disposed nearby. The project has been delayed for a decade, and we are worried about how much longer it might take,” said D Sathish, a resident of Selaiyur.

The lights were removed to lay the road, and no new lights were provided, making the area unsafe at night. An official from the Highways department said streetlights will be installed once the stretch is constructed.

Project to make it easier to reach South Chennai and beyond
Once completed, the project will ease traffic in Perungalathur and reduce the travel time to Southern districts. It will also help those living in South Chennai, in areas such as Velachery, Nanganallur, Madipakkam, Thiruvanmiyur and Adyar, as they will be able to directly reach the bypass by taking a right turn from Medavakkam. The bypass road passes through Madambakkam, Mappedu, Agaramthen, Thiruvanchery and Nerkundram. The first phase was completed in 2014, and the second phase is being undertaken

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Selaiyur Tambaram Eastern Bypass
India Matters
Look who’s clean: Hygiene, India and the West
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
House panel raises concerns over creating national DNA database
BJP workers gather during a public rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district of West Bengal Sunday Jan. 31 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bengal polls 2021: How Trinamool is losing narrative to BJP
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
2 sisters claim ownership of land offered for Ayodhya mosque, move HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg (Photo| AFP)
Greta Thunberg, others join Rihanna to extend support to farmers' protest in India
Policemen sit inside trucks parked on a road in the downtown area of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why is the military taking control in Myanmar?
Gallery
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp