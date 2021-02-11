In a first in India, Apollo Hospitals successfully treats Bangladeshi cancer patient with new tech

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Apollo Cancer Centre in Teynampet successfully treated a 15-year-old patient from Bangladesh for cancer with the new Tubeless VATS technique, which has been performed for the first time in India.

The patient, MD Nahid Hasan, was diagnosed with Ewing’s Sarcoma of the left femur (left thigh bone) in Bangladesh. It is a very rare form of cancerous tumour that grows in one of the soft tissues around the bones.

The patient gradually developed metastatic lumps in the upper lobe of his left lung during the lockdown period and was brought to Apollo Hospitals in December 2020.

Doctors said the patient was recommended to undergo Tubeless VATS (Video assisted thoracoscopic surgery), a minimally invasive procedure to remove the lung metastatic nodule.

Addressing reporters here on Thursday, Dr Abhijith Das, Consultant Thoracic Oncologist, Apollo Hospitals, said the Tubeless VATS technique has multiple advantages over the conventional procedure as it is minimally invasive.

“This means the procedure is less painful, involves minimal loss of blood and recovery is quicker. The technique also demonstrates minimal effect on the patient’s immune state,” he said.

Dr Abhijith said that in the procedure, the chances of post-operative infections and complications are less and problems associated with intubation, chest drainage and urinary catheterisation can also be avoided.

Similarly, another Bangladeshi national, who was affected with COVID-19 in 2020, developed a large left lower lobe lung mass. The patient was treated at the Apollo Hospitals successfully with bilateral VATS and recovered well, doctors said.

Preetha Reddy, Vice-Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals, said the hospital has been in the forefront of the cancer battle in India with the latest technology and initiatives to enhance the future healthcare of cancer patients.