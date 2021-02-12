STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BoB launches ‘Baroda Virtual Property Fair’

The fair will feature developments from more than 100 builders.

Published: 12th February 2021 04:04 AM

Bank of Baroda MD & CEO Sanjiv Chadha speaks at the inaugural function of ‘Bank of Baroda Virtual Property Fair 2021’, in Chennai, on Thursday | p jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Bank of Baroda, the country’s third-largest public sector bank, on Thursday launched ‘Baroda Virtual Property Fair 2021’ to offer housing projects at the click of a button to home seekers and buyers with on-the-spot funding. The pandemic has brought the importance of home ownership to the forefront of buyers’ minds, while the demand from NRI customers also looks encouraging, stated an official release. 

The fair will feature developments from more than 100 builders. Prominent construction firms operating in South India like CASA Grande, Kalyan Developers, Navins Housing, Purvankara, Shriram Properties, Doshi Housing, etc., have welcomed the initiative.  Managing Director & CEO of Bank of Baroda, Sanjiv Chadha said that the bank is a front runner to take proactive customer-centric business development initiatives.

“The prospects of positive economic growth in Q4 of this fiscal year augurs well for the real estate sector. Home loan rates of the bank start at 6.85%, which is quite competitive,” said Chadha. R Mohan, zonal head, Chennai said that the fair would be live for customers across the globe up to February 19, while highlighting that the bank is also implementing a media campaign in print, radio, electronic and digital media to reach its target audience at large.

The fair can be accessed through www.barodapropertyfair.com. The virtual stalls will provide live audio/video chat option through a dedicated team of young talent, for addressing queries. The bank has also made special stalls for properties under the bank auction sale to understand the wealth management/insurance products that are on offer.

