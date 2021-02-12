Fishing hamlet residents seek permanent jobs

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Residents of Kattupalli fishing hamlet on Thursday staged a protest in front of facilities formerly owned by L&T, demanding that the company make jobs of 140 persons from the village permanent, as per agreement.

The residents, who were allegedly evicted for construction of the port, said that they were promised permanent jobs within a year to 18 months of appointment; 10 years have passed and nothing has been done. The villagers blocked traffic to the port early on Thursday morning. By around 11 am, revenue department officials reached the spot and held talks with the protesters.

A spokesperson from Larsen & Toubro told Express that the land where the company was, has been sold to another private organisation and said that the responsibility of providing permanent jobs was also shifted.