Kids with cancer write to PM Modi seeking national policy

Over 400 children from Tamil Nadu who have cancer are writing letters to the Prime Minister’s office requesting for the formation of a national policy for childhood cancers.

Published: 16th February 2021 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2021 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Over 400 children from Tamil Nadu who have cancer are writing letters to the Prime Minister’s office requesting for the formation of a national policy for childhood cancers. The initiative was launched by CanKids KidsCan  The National Society For Change For Childhood Cancer in India, as part of the month-long International Childhood Cancer Day campaign.

Speaking to Express, Poonam Bagai, founder and chairman, CanKids KidsCan, said, “It is important that the government prioritises childhood cancer just like breast and cervical cancers. To urge for this, children with cancer across the country are sending handmade postcards to the PM’s office. Among them, 450 children are from Tamil Nadu.”

CanKids KidsCan has also proposed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Tamil Nadu Health Department to work with stakeholders to plug the gaps between early diagnosis and access to the right healthcare. “Though in Tamil Nadu 58-60 per cent of children can reach hospitals, the remaining 40 per cent cannot, and the right treatment is delayed. To address this, we would like to work with all stakeholders and ensure children are diagnosed early for cancer and the right treatment is started,” said Poonam Bagai.

