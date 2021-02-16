STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Make way for PiMo

It also offers battery swapping, through which a drained battery can be exchanged for a fully charged battery at designated locations.

Published: 16th February 2021 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2021 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: IIT Madras-incubated startup Pi Beam has launched an electric two-wheeler, PiMo, for Rs 30,000. The utility e-bike, which is targeted at personal and commercial applications, has a range of 50 km. The e-bike does not require a license or registration and has localised most of the components including the lithium-ion batteries and controllers. The company aims to sell 10,000 units by the end of next financial year (2021-22).

PiMo was launched in the presence of cricketer Dinesh Karthik, Bhaskar Ramamurthi, director, IIT Madras; Ashok Jhunjhunwala, professor in-charge, IIT Madras Research Park; Visakh Sasikumar, CEO, Pi Beam Electric, and Manu Iyer, CEO, Bluehill Capital.

PiMo is a vehicle that’s between an electric bicycle and entry-level electric scooter. Compared to electric bicycles, it has a higher travel range, its ride comfort is said to be superior due to the dual suspension at the rear, and larger and ergonomically designed seats. It also offers battery swapping, through which a drained battery can be exchanged for a fully charged battery at designated locations.

“Pi Beam is an incubated company at IIT-M to bring electric mobility in India. They have been working on vehicles which essentially enables carrying of goods and passengers. The focus has always been on affordability. With PiMo, they’ve tried to make an affordable electric bike. They figured out how to reduce the cost and make it a reliable utility bike. I’m really looking forward to the launch of this bike, and I hope that many will use it,” said Jhunjhunwala.

Iyer, the investor-director of Pi Beam said, “PiMo, having 90% of components manufactured in India, is a stylishly designed two-wheeler offering a range of 50 km on a single charge with a top speed of 25 kmph. PiMo should be the catalyst to kickstart a revolution in converting all intra-city mobility in India, while fulfilling our PM’s vision of being Atmanirbhar.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar (Photo | PTI)
Rise in Covid cases in Maharashtra 'alarming'; may take harsh steps: Dy CM
A does of COVID-19 vaccine being administered. (Photo| AFP)
Chhattisgarh cop dies three days after receiving COVID-19 vaccine
England cricketer Joe Root (Photo | PTI)
India outplayed us in all departments, admits Root after humiliating defeat
The proposed design of the world class hockey stadium to be built at Rourkela (Photo | Special arrangement)
Odisha CM lays foundation stone of India's largest hockey stadium in Rourkela

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers in a metro train on Washermanpet - Wimco Nagar stretch, after the phase I extension of Metro Rail was inaugurated by PM on Sunday | Debadatta Mallick
North Chennai Metro may prove attractive to formal sector employees
Activist Disha Ravi (in black mask) sent to 5 days Delhi police special cell custody, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | ANI)
After Disha Ravi, Delhi Police make two more arrests in Greta toolkit row
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp