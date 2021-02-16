Make way for PiMo

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: IIT Madras-incubated startup Pi Beam has launched an electric two-wheeler, PiMo, for Rs 30,000. The utility e-bike, which is targeted at personal and commercial applications, has a range of 50 km. The e-bike does not require a license or registration and has localised most of the components including the lithium-ion batteries and controllers. The company aims to sell 10,000 units by the end of next financial year (2021-22).

PiMo was launched in the presence of cricketer Dinesh Karthik, Bhaskar Ramamurthi, director, IIT Madras; Ashok Jhunjhunwala, professor in-charge, IIT Madras Research Park; Visakh Sasikumar, CEO, Pi Beam Electric, and Manu Iyer, CEO, Bluehill Capital.

PiMo is a vehicle that’s between an electric bicycle and entry-level electric scooter. Compared to electric bicycles, it has a higher travel range, its ride comfort is said to be superior due to the dual suspension at the rear, and larger and ergonomically designed seats. It also offers battery swapping, through which a drained battery can be exchanged for a fully charged battery at designated locations.

“Pi Beam is an incubated company at IIT-M to bring electric mobility in India. They have been working on vehicles which essentially enables carrying of goods and passengers. The focus has always been on affordability. With PiMo, they’ve tried to make an affordable electric bike. They figured out how to reduce the cost and make it a reliable utility bike. I’m really looking forward to the launch of this bike, and I hope that many will use it,” said Jhunjhunwala.

Iyer, the investor-director of Pi Beam said, “PiMo, having 90% of components manufactured in India, is a stylishly designed two-wheeler offering a range of 50 km on a single charge with a top speed of 25 kmph. PiMo should be the catalyst to kickstart a revolution in converting all intra-city mobility in India, while fulfilling our PM’s vision of being Atmanirbhar.”