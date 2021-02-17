STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chennai man arrested by UP police for online ads selling sacred stones

The arrested person is Prem Kumar (40), a native of Andhra Pradesh living in Chennai, said police.

Published: 17th February 2021 05:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2021 05:03 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Express illustration

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A team of Uttar Pradesh police arrested an Ashok Nagar resident for allegedly placing online advertisements announcing sales of auspicious stones from Govardhan Hill, a sacred Hindu site in Mathura district of the northern state.     

The arrested person is Prem Kumar (40), a native of Andhra Pradesh living in Chennai, said police. Based on a complaint filed by a social worker, Keshav Mukhia, at Govardhan police station, the police registered a case under sections 295 (punishment for injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class) of IPC and section 66D (cheating by personation using computer resource) of the IT Act. A team, arrested Prem Kumar from his residence in Rangarajapuram with the help of Ashok Nagar police.

