STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Chennai’s second airport inches closer to reality

This comes as the State is still awaiting a nod from the Civil Aviation Ministry that wanted a technical study to be done to finalise the location of the second airport, said official sources.

Published: 17th February 2021 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2021 05:16 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai Airport

Chennai Airport's image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai’s second airport, a project that has been elusive for a long time, has finally found a mention in the new industrial policy released by Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami on Tuesday. The policy states that a new greenfield airport has been proposed, which would handle 40 million passengers annually.

This comes as the State is still awaiting a nod from the Civil Aviation Ministry that wanted a technical study to be done to finalise the location of the second airport, said official sources. It is learnt that the officials are likely to finalise 4,500 acres in Parandur for the city’s second airport after conducting a technical study.

According to sources, the TN Industrial Development Corporation, the nodal agency for developing the airport, was to decide on the consultant for preparing a techno-economic feasibility report, for assisting in obtaining statutory clearances and conducting bid process management.

Meanwhile, the State will be implementing a walk-to-work concept to decongest the cities and improve work-life balance by encouraging industrial projects to develop accommodation and hostel facilities for employees within a 5-km radius of the work area.

It is learnt that the State is also developing two industrial housing facilities to accommodate 20,000 workers to cater to the housing needs of five industrial parks in the Sriperumbudur belt. This shall be provided on a rental basis to the industry and its workers. The report submitted by the high-level committee on the impact of Covid on TN’s economy, had recommended that the State may support housing projects through PPP models.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai Airport
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People in Tamil Nadu can choose between Covaxin and Covishield
Priya Ramani and her lawyer Rebecca John after the court’s verdict | TWITTER
‘Woman has right to voice her grievance even after decades’ 
For representational purposes
UP convict, who killed 7 kin, is first woman to be hanged post Independence
For representational purposes
District collectors to be final authority on adoptions soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Have you tried a 'flying dosa' yet?
A man moving around Kochi wearing a plastic cover as facemask. Despite the rise in Covid cases, many remain callous about safety measures | A Sanesh
Early warning of fresh COVID-19 wave in India?
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp