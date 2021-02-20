Notices issued on plea saying Covishield unsafe

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday issued notices to the Central government and Serum Institute of India on a plea to declare the Covishield vaccine unsafe. The petitioner said he volunteered for the vaccine trial and had side effects after taking the jab.

According to the petitioner, Asif Riaz, of Anna Nagar, there was no adverse reaction in the first 10 days, but he woke up on October 11 with a severe headache. “I am still not stable and often experience trembling of hands, fear, anxiety, trepidation, panic, mood swings and problems focusing,” he said.

In November, he sent a legal notice to the institute seeking a compensation of Rs 5 crore and also wanted the Central government and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) against approving the vaccine. In response, the Serum Institute of India sent a notice seeking Rs 100 crore as compensation for maligning the name of the company.

“The volunteer was specifically informed by the medical team that the complications he suffered were independent of the vaccine trial he underwent. In spite of being made aware... he chose to go public and malign the reputation of the company,” read a statement from the company.

The petitioner also alleged an Independent Expert Committee formed by the Drugs Controller of India neither heard him nor physically examined him before submitting a report, asking the court to form an expert committee to look into the issue.

He sought an interim injunction restraining the government and Drug Controller of India from administe-

ring Covishield to the public, pending disposal of the petition. Admitting the plea, Justice Abdul Qudhose issued notices to each of the respondents to file a detailed report by March 26.