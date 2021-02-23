STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

After three months, Chennai's groundwater levels witness a dip

Meanwhile, storage level at Chembarambakkam, Red Hills, Cholavaram and Poondi, the four reservoirs that supply drinking water to the city, is substantially higher than on the same day in 2020.

Published: 23rd February 2021 04:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2021 04:51 AM   |  A+A-

Groundwater

Image for representational purposes

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: After Chennai groundwater levels saw a good improvement in the last three months of 2020, the levels slightly dipped in January. The average groundwater level in January dipped by nearly a metre, compared to December 2020, according to official data with the Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board.The average ground water level in December had improved by nearly one metre compared to November 2020.

“As Chennai received copious amount of rainfall ever since monsoon began, the ground water levels had seen an improvement. Since rains have stopped and groundwater extraction is continuing, levels have seen a dip. However, there will not be any problem for drinking water for the next one year,” said an official.
The highest reduction was in Teynampet zone where the level reduced by 0.88m. This was followed by Adyar (0.77m) and Alandur (0.60m), Royapuram (0.60m). Perungudi and Kodambakkam zones, which usually witness water shortage during summers, also witnessed a dip. While the level reduced by 0.27m in Perungudi, it reduced by 0.42m in Kodambakkam.

However, groundwater continues to be the lowest in Royapuram zone. While in November, it was available at a depth of 4.89m, in December at 4.64m, it is now available at 5.24m. “But despite the dip, groundwater levels are better compared to last year. There was also reduced dependence on groundwater levels this year due to lockdown,” said the official. Meanwhile, storage level at Chembarambakkam, Red Hills, Cholavaram and Poondi, the four reservoirs that supply drinking water to the city, is substantially higher than on the same day in 2020.

It was 3,276 mcft (Chembarambakkam), 3,192 mcft (Red Hills), 3,055 mcft (Poondi) and 875 mcft (Cholavaram). Last year, the levels stood at 1,799 mcft, 2,680 mcft, 1,712 mcft and 72 mcft respectively.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
groundwater chennai
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
India committed to enhancing capabilities in defence manufacturing: PM Modi
Sonam Wangchuk's facebook picture
This is how Sonam Wangchuk's solar-powered tent for Indian Army works
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp