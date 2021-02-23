After three months, Chennai's groundwater levels witness a dip

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: After Chennai groundwater levels saw a good improvement in the last three months of 2020, the levels slightly dipped in January. The average groundwater level in January dipped by nearly a metre, compared to December 2020, according to official data with the Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board.The average ground water level in December had improved by nearly one metre compared to November 2020.

“As Chennai received copious amount of rainfall ever since monsoon began, the ground water levels had seen an improvement. Since rains have stopped and groundwater extraction is continuing, levels have seen a dip. However, there will not be any problem for drinking water for the next one year,” said an official.

The highest reduction was in Teynampet zone where the level reduced by 0.88m. This was followed by Adyar (0.77m) and Alandur (0.60m), Royapuram (0.60m). Perungudi and Kodambakkam zones, which usually witness water shortage during summers, also witnessed a dip. While the level reduced by 0.27m in Perungudi, it reduced by 0.42m in Kodambakkam.

However, groundwater continues to be the lowest in Royapuram zone. While in November, it was available at a depth of 4.89m, in December at 4.64m, it is now available at 5.24m. “But despite the dip, groundwater levels are better compared to last year. There was also reduced dependence on groundwater levels this year due to lockdown,” said the official. Meanwhile, storage level at Chembarambakkam, Red Hills, Cholavaram and Poondi, the four reservoirs that supply drinking water to the city, is substantially higher than on the same day in 2020.

It was 3,276 mcft (Chembarambakkam), 3,192 mcft (Red Hills), 3,055 mcft (Poondi) and 875 mcft (Cholavaram). Last year, the levels stood at 1,799 mcft, 2,680 mcft, 1,712 mcft and 72 mcft respectively.