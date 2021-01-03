Three injured after conveyor belt collapses at power plant
CHENNAI: Three men working at the Thermal Power Plant in North Chennai were injured after a conveyor belt allegedly collapsed on Saturday evening. According to police, the injured identified as P Meganathan (37), M Karna (44) and Singaram (29) were standing on the plate on the conveyer belt, when it collapsed. Police said, they are out of danger.