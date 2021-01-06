STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

‘This is among the highest rainfall Chennai received in last 100 years'

With the Northeast monsoon yet to withdraw, several parts of the State are witnessing moderate to heavy rainfall, which is unusual in January.

Published: 06th January 2021 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2021 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

Rain near Mount Road in Chennai on Tuesday (Express | R Satish Babu)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the Northeast monsoon yet to withdraw, several parts of the State are witnessing moderate to heavy rainfall, which is unusual in January. Chennai and its surroundings, in particular, have received non-stop rainfall since Monday night. The Met office said this will continue till Wednesday.

This is among the highest rainfall the city has experienced in the last 100 years, said ‘Tamil Nadu Weatherman’ Pradeep John on his blog. The city received 145 mm of rainfall in a 15-hour window between Monday and Tuesday. In the 24 hours from 8.30 am on Tuesday, 83 mm is expected.

From Monday evening to Tuesday noon, Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam weather stations in Chennai recorded rainfall of over 10 cm. Intense convective clouds were present over Chennai, Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram, and caused heavy to very heavy rainfall.

N Puviarasan, director of the area cyclone warning centre of the regional meteorological centre, said thunderstorms with moderate rain are likely over coastal and interior Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.  “Heavy rain is likely at isolated places over Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Nilgiris and Tiruvannamalai districts of TN and Puducherry,” he said, and added that south Tamil Nadu will join the action from January 7.

The rainfall contained the maximum daytime temperature in the city at 23 degrees. The Met office said that over the next 48 hours, the maximum and minimum temperatures will be 29 degrees and 22 degrees respectively. Tamil Nadu’s average rainfall in January is 18 mm, and the State has already received over 25 mm. The unseasonal monsoon showers are likely to continue till January 12.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai Heavy rainfall
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Members of Women Democratic Front take part in a rally to condemn rape incidents. (Representational Photo | AP)
50-year-old woman gang-raped, murdered in UP's Badaun, priest booked
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
We plan to achieve ‘One Nation, One Gas Grid': PM Modi
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp