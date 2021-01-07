Nithyafication in full swing

Kannalmozhi Kabilan By

CHENNAI: It’s been a decade since Nithyashree Venkataramanan became a household name through one of television’s most successful reality shows — Super Singer Junior. In the years since, she has gone far beyond the call of the stage and taken on many avatars from dancer to vlogger to entertainer. The latest in the long line of feats is a spot on Chennai Insider’s 50 Most Influential People of 2020.

That it was her work on YouTube and Instagram that has her on the same page as Aishwarya Rajesh, AR Rahman, Girish Mathrubootham (Freshworks) and Mahonar Devadoss says much about the young influencer. On her part, she is thoroughly overwhelmed. “It was quite a shock and surprise to me, that I made it to the list. There are a lot of influencers who are so successful but to be part of that list felt like a blessing to me.

And I was honoured that it had happened because of people’s support,” she shares. Nithyashree credits it all to the success of the YouTube channe l , Ge t NithyaFied, that she started in December 2019. Even through the pandemic, she has kept herself busy via this — putting out original music, working on collaborations, responding to singing requests from the viewers, and vlogging about her work and her travels. As much as work on digital media that comes with the ‘influencer’ tag is considered frivolous, off-duty hobby, Nithyashree wants to clear the air and clarify that it’s far from the truth.

“The very basic commitment of putting out a story or a post is in itself a huge task. And it should make sense to the people too,” she explains. Helping through the process is Nithyashree’s close have kept up the collaboration for Nithyashree’s Instagram presence too. “She designs stories for me, plans the posts and the grid. All of this is a commitment and she has put her heart and soul into doing this for me,” she shares.

On the YouTube side of things, Nithyashree has director Bharath Vikram, cinematographer Subash, and music producers Jones Rupert and Reshwin Nishith help keep her channel alive, she details. “These are the people, on a daily basis, who are with me, supporting my journey; I would love to give it to all of them. Besides the family, of course,” she says.

All this work has turned her parents into ace photographers, she says, adding that most of the pictures on her Insta handle are their work. List or otherwise, work keeps going for the young entertainer, who only recently put out a 13-language Audience Choice Mashup on her YouTube channel. She is now working on a project for Amazon — making a version of a song from Maara. And the year’s barely begun!

