Union Health Minister set to visit Chennai, to review Covid vaccination preparedness

Harsh Vardhan will visit city hospitals where the dry run of Covid-19 vaccination will be conducted on January 8.

Published: 07th January 2021 09:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2021 09:15 PM   |  A+A-

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan will visit Chennai to review preparedness and to oversee Covid-19 vaccine dry run that will be conducted in all the districts in Tamil Nadu on Friday.

According to the programme schedule released by the State health department, Harsh Vardhan will visit session site at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital at 8.30 am. From there, the minister will visit another session site at Government Omandurar Medical College Hospital at 9.45 am.

The dry run Covid-19 vaccination special camps will be conducted at the above mentioned sessions sites in Chennai on Friday.

Then at 10.30 am the minister will visit Omandurar Multi Super Speciality Hospital to see non-corona activities there. Then power point presentation on Covid prevention and control by Tamil Nadu will be presented.

From there at 11.30 am Harsh Vardhan will visit General Medical Store Depot of the Union Government at Periamedu. At 2 pm, the minister will visit the integrated vaccine complex in Chengalpattu.

The Union Health Minister will be accompanied by the Health Minister C Vijayabaskar, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan, and other senior health department officials.

Meanwhile on Thursday, Union Health Secretary had a review meeting through video conferencing with all the States Health Secretaries on vaccination preparatory measures taken by the States. During the meeting, how to handle the vaccine and who all should be given priority for inoculation were also discussed.

On Wednesday the health secretary had said that second Covid vaccine dry run would be conducted in all the districts on Friday. The State had conducted its first dry run on January 2 and submitted its report to the Union Government.

