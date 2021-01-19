STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Hitting a century with a challenge

Music composer-cum-singer Shravan Kalai’s Yaelelo Paatu, a 100-day, 100-song challenge, which he took up last year, is a compilation of genres and a feast for music lovers 

Published: 19th January 2021 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2021 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Roshne Balasubramanian
Express News Service

CHENNAI: As fishermen of yore steered their boats and ploughed through wind waves, the rhythmic rendition of the words Yelo Yaelelo by their ilk, accompanied them. The rhyme used to continue till they reached the shore — energising and enabling them to tide through rough waters. Here in the city, when creatives Shravan Kalai (music composer-cum-singer) and Vadivarasu (lyricist) took up the mammoth task of writing lyrics and composing music for 100 songs in 100 days, amid the pandemic, the duo quite aptly titled the challenge Yaelelo Paatu. 

“Like the fishermen, we too needed to keep going during this trying time. When we decided to do this challenge, we had to carry the weight of the responsibility. So, we gave it the name. Besides 100 songs in 100 days, we also wanted all the songs to be just 100-seconds long. So, to create 100-second-long 100 songs in 100 days was our aim,” shares Shravan, who, after stepping into 2021, has been soaking in the success of the challenge along with Vadivarasu.

“The first song was posted on my YouTube channel on September 23, 2020, and the 100th song was posted on December 31, 2020. Though the response for the challenge was lukewarm in the beginning, as the days passed, more people began supporting us, appreciating the efforts, sharing constructive criticism and giving suggestions. During this period, there have been times when people have called to check in on us, in case of delays in posting a song. It touched us and we saw that as a success,” beams Shravan, who has composed music for over 800 commercials, several Tamil television series and is also credited for working as an associate music composer in 35-odd films across languages.

“I took all these experiences to the challenge’s music table. For instance, the experience of composing short music pieces for jingles helped me stick to the 100-second time limit,” he says. From songs with feisty folk, hip hop and gaana flavours to mellow pinches of jazz and several dashes of Carnatic music, the compositions are a musical feast. The lyrics of all the 100 songs tread on realism and narratives that are whimsical. Through a few catchy words, Vadivarasu succinctly explores myriad themes — love, work from home, hell, begging, afterlife, changing seasons, the lives of soldiers, relationships, biryani. Adding to its one-of-a-kind attempt are the refreshing animations (in 18 videos) by Meera.

“Tamil animation lyric videos are hard to find and in a non-film venture, it’s rare. So when we decided to do it for a few of our videos, we were thrilled. We had Meera, a friend, on-board and the animations beautifully complemented and, sometimes, even anchored the entire video, creating an impact on our listeners. It was the participation of people like Meera in assisting us that made this challenge a huge success,” says Shravan, whose wife turned into cinematographer for the challenge, while a cousin offered to edit the videos for 100 days.  

“On the 100th day, for the 100th song, we picked the first word of all the other songs or very important words and strung the final Yaelelo Paatu, featuring over 10 singers, some, who also lent their voices for previous compositions. On the 101st day, we shared a special thanksgiving song for our viewers for encouraging us through the three months. It was their support that kept us going and we stepped into the New Year feeling a sense of accomplishment. We are hopeful and looking forward to what this year has in store for us,” he concludes. The duo is currently busy chalking a musical challenge for 2021.

For  details, visit Instagram page @shravan_kalai or visit YouTube channel Shravan Kalai 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Army personnel receives a dose of Covishield vaccine at a military hospital in UP’s Prayagraj on Monday during a countrywide Covid-19 inoculation drive. (Photo | PTI)
Over 3.81 lakh receive COVID jabs, 580 adverse events reported
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
'People with fever, pregnant & breastfeeding women must avoid Covaxin'
Rishabh Pant (C) gestures as team celebrate victory in the fourth cricket Test match against Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane. (Photo | AFP)
Gabba Test: History is made as India win, claim series 2-1
A still from web series 'Tandav'.
Tandav row: Call for censor board for OTT grows louder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
COVID-19 vaccination: 302 health workers in Pune report minor side effects
For representational purposes
Ministry of Electronics asks Whatsapp to withdraw changes to privacy policy
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp