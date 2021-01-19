Joy trip turns tragic as youth and two teenage girls drown in stone quarry

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three persons, including two teenage girls, drowned in a stone quarry in Kandhalur in Chengalpat on Monday. The deceased are 25-year-old Thameem Ansari of Washermenpet, Samyukta of Mathur MMDA and Angel of Tondiarpet, both aged around 17. Police said that Thameem, an employee of a software company, had planned an outing on Monday with his cousin Dilshaath (38) and her daughter Yasmin (17), both from Washermenpet. Samyukta and Angel too joined them as their classmate Yasmin had invited them.

They initially planned to visit Vandalur zoo, but decided to go to a stone quarry, as suggested by Thameem who had visited the place. Police said that the five started drowning immediately after they got into the waterbody, which was deep right from the banks. Thameem, who knew swimming, managed to save Dilshaath and her daughter, police said, but he drowned while attempting to save Samyukta and Angel.