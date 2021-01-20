STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Anna University exams postponed due to clash with GATE, here are the details

The circular said that the engineering semester exam will be held in "proctored online mode." This would mean that students will be monitored live through webcams by the university.

anna university

Greater chennai corporation worker sprays disinfectants around the premises of Anna University on Friday after several students were found to be COVID positive. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Anna University has postponed all its November/December 2020 engineering examinations that were scheduled on February 6 and 13.

In a circular on Tuesday, the varsity said that the change was made in view of the GATE exam which is scheduled on those dates. The exam sessions which were scheduled to be held on February 6 will be held on February 16 and the exams on February 13 will be held on February 17.

The circular said that the engineering semester exam will be held in "proctored online mode." This would mean that students will be monitored live through webcams by the university. In addition to
this, Artificial Intelligence will be used to spot malpractice as well.

The exams have been rescheduled for both undergraduate and postgraduate students and will be common to students both from the varsity and affiliated colleges.

