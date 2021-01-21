Emirates’ novel step for a hassle-free travel

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Emirates has partnered with the International Air Transport Association (IATA) to try the IATA Travel Pass – a mobile app to helppassengers easily and securely manage their travel in line with any government requirements for COVID-19 testing or vaccine information.

IATA Travel Pass enables Emirates passengers to create a ‘digital passport’ to verify their pre-travel test or vaccination requirements of the destination. They will also be able to share the test and vaccination certificates with authorities and airlines. The app will also enable travellers to manage all travel documentation digitally and seamlessly.

Emirates will implement phase 1 in Dubai for the validation of COVID-19 PCR tests before departure.